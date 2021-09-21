Idaho Lottery hosts the 21st annual 'Scratch for Schools' event at Expo Idaho

150 schools from across the Treasure Valley will take part in the two-day event. KTVB was there for day one.

BOISE, Idaho — The fastest scratchers in the Gem State gathered at Expo Idaho Tuesday for the 21st annual "Scratch for Schools."



150 schools from across the Treasure Valley will take part in the two-day event. KTVB was there for day one.



Each school gets five minutes to scratch as many lottery tickets as they can.



The event is hosted by the Idaho Lottery, which says school spirit definitely carries over into the competition.



“It never ceases to amaze me the type of creativity that teachers can have to win several hundred dollars to help out with those classroom needs. Because classes always have unexpected needs that come up every single year,” Idaho Lottery spokesman David Workman said.



Boise High School took the title of fastest scratchers with 113 tickets in five minutes.



The event raised more than $15,000 for 65 schools on Tuesday.



Overall, Scratch for Schools is expected to raise upwards of $100,000 this year. That will be tacked onto the $1.4 million raised over the first two decades.



