Former Boise State football player wins $300,00 on Idaho Lottery scratch game

Stephen Sosnowski of Boise is the latest big winner from the Idaho Lottery.

BOISE, Idaho — A former Boise State University football player and retired Capital High School athletic director has won $300,000 on an Idaho Lottery scratch game.

Lottery officials say Steve Sosnowski of Boise bought a ticket for the game “Winner, Winner, Chicken Dinner” at the Fred Meyer store in Garden City last Friday afternoon. After the purchase, he scratched the ticket and realized he'd won the top prize. He then immediately went to the Lottery offices in Boise to collect.

“Three days ago, my horoscope told me I was going to come into life changing money,” said Sosnowski. “This is awesome!”

Sosnowski got another surprise when he claimed his winning ticket. One of his former teammates, Boise State linebacker and Idaho Lottery Sales Director Larry Polowski, was there to present him with his winning check.

“What a great win for a great man so instrumental in the growth of high school athletics at Capital High,” said Polowski.

Sosnowski said he plans to use the winnings to help with his retirement plans.

For selling the winning ticket, Fred Meyer receives a $20,000 bonus from the Idaho Lottery.

Sosnowski won the first top prize on the "Winner, Winner, Chicken Dinner scratch game. Lottery officials say another top prize of $300,000 remains.

