BOISE -- Visitors to Zoo Boise will get the chance to meet the zoo's newest addition Thursday.

Revan, a four-year-old male African lion, will go on exhibit July 5. Revan has been in quarantine since his arrival in Boise from a Baltimore zoo last month, but zookeepers say he is healthy and adjusting well to his new home.

“We at the Friends of Zoo Boise are excited to work with the City of Boise to bring Revan to Boise,” said Friends of Zoo Boise President Tony Pori in a release. “We can’t wait to introduce the people of Boise to their new lion. Revan will serve as a representative for the lions of Gorongosa National Park in Mozambique, who we are working with the Gorongosa Restoration Project to help save. A visit to see Revan at Zoo Boise helps us save those animals we care so much about in the wild."

Zoo Boise says Revan will at first have only limited contact with the zoo's two female lions, Mudiwa and Obadiah. The zoo will rotate which days the animals will be on exhibit, with Revan on display Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays. The lionesses will be on exhibit on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Officials say it will likely be several months before all three will be on exhibit together. The zoo is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Revan was transferred to Zoo Boise after the death of the zoo's previous male lion, 14-year-old Jabari. Jabari was euthanized in 2017 after a battle with cancer.

