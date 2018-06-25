BOISE -- Zoo Boise announced their most recent addition Monday.

Revan, a 4-year-old male African lion, arrived at the zoo over the weekend. The big cat comes to Idaho from a zoo in Baltimore, Maryland as part of a partnership with the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.

“This is an important addition for Zoo Boise that will help us further our conservation mission,” Zoo Boise Director Gene Peacock said in a statement. “We are excited that guests will once again get to experience the roar of an African Lion at the zoo.”

Zoo Boise currently has two female lions, Mudiwa and Obadiah. Jabari, the zoo's last male lion, was euthanized last year after a battle with cancer. He was 14.

PREVIOUS: Zoo Boise lion Jabari euthanized

Zoo officials say Revan is adjusting well, but will be quarantined for some time as zookeepers get him used to his new home. Once the quarantine period is complete, he will be placed on exhibit.

Zoo Boise says Revan will have limited contact at first with the two female lions, monitored by zookeepers. It may be several months before all three are on exhibit together, according to the zoo.

© 2018 KTVB