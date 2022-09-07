Williams Creek Fire | Level 3 evacuations in place, burning 5,197 acres

According to the Idaho County Sheriff's Office, fire behavior in the area has increased dramatically and people living in the area should evacuate immediately.

OROGRANDE, Idaho — Level 3 evacuations, meaning GO NOW, have been issued for a wildfire burning in the area surrounding the Williams Creek Fire near Orogrande in Idaho.

According to the Idaho County Sheriff's Office, fire behavior in the area has increased dramatically and people living in the area should evacuate immediately.

At this time, the fire is burning 5,197 acres. The sheriff's office says the specific threat to life and public safety within the designated area is immediate and evacuations are strongly recommended.

This is a developing news story and we will provide more updates as we receive them.

