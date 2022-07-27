Multiple agencies fighting Favre Fire east of Midvale

The Favre Fire is located east of Midvale and around 6 miles north of Crane Creek Reservoir. The fire is estimated at 1,500 acres.

MIDVALE, Idaho — A wildfire located east of Midvale and around 6 miles north of Crane Creek Reservoir is growing in Washington County Wednesday evening.

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Idaho is assisting the Midvale Fire Protection District with the Favre Fire. The fire is estimated at 1,500 acres.

The Favre Fire was first reported around 5:30 p.m. The Payette National Forest, Midvale Fire Protection District, Weiser Rural Fire, Council Fire Department, Cambridge Fire Protection District and Weiser River RFPA are also on scene of the fire.

BLM Idaho said it dispatched two fire engines, two battalions and a dozer to the scene in Washington County. As of 8:30 p.m., no structures are threatened by the fire.

The fire is estimated to be fully contained by midnight Wednesday, with an estimated control time of 8 p.m. on Thursday, according to BLM Idaho.

#BLMBODFire, Payette National Forest, Midvale Fire Protection District, Weiser Rural Fire, Council Fire Department, Cambridge Fire Protection District and Weiser River RFPA currently fighting the Favre fire 6 miles north of Crane Creek Reservoir. Estimated size is 1,500 acres. pic.twitter.com/GxuKKvCPVO — Bureau of Land Management Idaho Fire (@BLMIdahoFire) July 28, 2022

In a Twitter post, the National Weather Service in Boise said the smoke plume from the Favre Fire has moved into the Treasure Valley and is visible at the airport in Caldwell.

NWS Boise said the fire is also visible on radar:

A wildfire is growing just east of Midvale, in Washington County of southwest Idaho. Smoke is visible on satellite, with the plume drifting south into the southern Weiser River Basin area and eventually the Treasure Valley this evening. Avoid the area if possible. #IDwx pic.twitter.com/Rd8eWgbqSg — NWS Boise (@NWSBoise) July 28, 2022

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information is confirmed.

