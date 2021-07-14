Fire forces campers to evacuate in Sawtooth National Forest

The Cassia County Sheriff's Office closed the road to Howell Canyon down and is now finding and evacuating campers.

CASSIA COUNTY, Idaho — A wildfire is forcing evacuations at campsites in Cassia County, south of Burley.

The fire, which has been dubbed the Howell Fire, started Wednesday afternoon, four miles east of Pomerelle on the Minidoka Ranger District.

It is unclear how many campers have been evacuated or if there are any in direct danger.

Multiple fire crews are responding to the wildfire, and additional engines, crews and bulldozers have been requested.

The United States Forest Service-Sawtooth National Forest said the fire is currently about 90 acres and is actively burning.

According to officials, the Howell Fire is human-caused.

On Tuesday, Idaho Governor Brad Little held a press conference to discuss the dangerous fire conditions the Gem State is experiencing and why he is deploying the Idaho National Guard to help fire crews.

"The percent of the West that's under extreme drought, extreme dry conditions, is almost unheard," Little said.

He said his biggest fear this fire season is "one of these great, big mega-fires that start creating their own weather" and threaten the lives of residents, firefighters and wildlife.

Little said the COVID-19 pandemic caused, in part, some of the resource and labor shortages, as well as the strain on supply lines.

Editor's Note: This is a developing story and this article will be updated with further details as information is made available.