Idaho could face worst wildfire season in years

KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho — Gov. Brad Little urged Idahoans to help minimize the risk of wildfires during what could be the worst fire season the Gem State has faced in years, as reported by KREM 2 news partner the Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Press.

“Idaho has been fortunate in recent years to avoid the devastating kind of fire seasons other states have faced, but this year could be different,” Little said Tuesday.

The state is facing unprecedented wildfire conditions, he said — extreme drought and a prolonged heat wave, with no relief in sight.

“The biggest issue we face right now is extremely limited resources to manage these fires,” said Idaho Department of Lands Director Dustin Miller.

Last week, Little mobilized Idaho National Guard firefighters and aircraft to assist IDL throughout North Idaho.

This is the first time IDL has requested the governor issue an emergency declaration to make Idaho National Guard resources available for fighting wildfires.

In North Idaho, some Spirit Lake residents were advised to prepare to evacuate Monday night while a fast-moving wildfire blazed north of the city in the area of Clagstone Road and Huntsman Way.

Multiple air resources and engines responded to the fire, according to IDL.

Crews managed to keep the fire from coming near structures in its path.

The Bonner County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday afternoon that the 5-acre fire was 100% contained and posed no further danger to the public.

All pre-evacuation notices were lifted Tuesday and roadways were opened.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Portions of Idaho are under Stage 1 and Stage 2 fire restrictions, with additional areas expected to enter restrictions in the coming days.

Stage 2 fire restrictions remain in effect throughout the Mica Fire District, which includes all of Kootenai County.

Under these restrictions, open burning is closed, including campfires, stove fires and recreational fires.

However, the use of charcoal or propane barbecues on private land is permitted, as are fires fueled solely by LPG, so long as the area is cleared of flammable material.

Smoking is prohibited except within an enclosed vehicle or building or in an area at least 3 feet in diameter that is cleared of all flammable materials.

Operating motorized vehicles off designated roads and trails is also prohibited.

From 1 p.m. to 1 a.m., the following acts are prohibited:

• Operating a chain saw or other equipment powered by an internal combustion engine for any activity associated with firewood gathering or industrial operations

• Blasting, welding or other activities that generate flame or flammable material

• Using explosives, including fireworks

Restrictions will be adjusted based on fire, fuels and weather conditions.

The five northern counties remain at Preparedness Level 4 for wildland fire response, the second-highest level.

This means several areas are experiencing large, complex wildfires.

Resources are spread thin, with the majority of firefighting personnel committed to existing fires throughout the region.

Little said all Idahoans must do their part to follow the directions of fire managers.

“Idaho will only get through this fire season if we all do our part not to unintentionally start fires,” he said.

Air quality moderate, unhealthy

Wildfires and shifting winds are causing low air quality in some parts of North Idaho.

The Idaho Department of Environment Quality is cautioning residents in the greater Sandpoint and Pinehurst areas of unhealthy air this week.

Members of sensitive groups may experience health effects from low-quality air, according to DEQ. The general public is not likely to be affected.

Air quality is expected to stay in the moderate range throughout most of North Idaho, including Kootenai County, the Bonners Ferry area and the St. Maries area.