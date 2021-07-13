Live at 1 p.m.: Gov. Little to discuss Idaho's wildfires

On July 9, Gov. Little issued an emergency declaration that activated some personnel of the Idaho National Guard to help fight the wildfires raging across the state.

BOISE, Idaho — At 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Idaho Governor Brad Little will host a press conference at the National Interagency Fire Center in Boise.

The first-term Republican governor is set to discuss wildfires in Idaho. His office did not provide further details about the press conference.

On July 9, Gov. Little issued an emergency declaration that activated some personnel of the Idaho National Guard to help fight the wildfires raging across the Gem State.

The Idaho Department of Lands requested an emergency declaration for the first time and started working with the Idaho National Guard prior to the announcement.

In a statement, Gov. Little said he's grateful that Idaho guardsmen can step in and help Idaho's communities.

"Wildfire is presenting an imminent threat to life, property, and the environment, and we need all hands on deck. I appreciate our firefighters and fire managers for working so hard under such challenging conditions," he said in a statement.

Currently, about a third of the Gem State is under severe drought conditions and about 80% is experiencing between moderate to exceptional drought conditions.

Six counties in North Idaho are now under Stage 2 fire restrictions until further notice in order to curb the number of human-caused wildfires.

When he signed the emergency declaration, Gov. Little said he anticipated the whole state being under Stage 2 fire restrictions in the coming days.

