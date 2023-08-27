Viewpoint: Presidential primaries and a special goodbye

This week, Idaho Secretary of State Phil McGrane joins the show. This week is also a bittersweet goodbye. Anchor Doug Petcash hosts his final episode.

Example video title will go here for this video

BOISE, Idaho — This week on Viewpoint: Political players across Idaho continue to wonder what the presidential preference primary will look like in 2024. the Idaho GOP announced earlier this year they are planning to host presidential caucuses instead of primary elections for the upcoming 2024 election cycle. That change is a result of actions from the 2023 legislative session.

Lawmakers passed and Governor Brad Little signed House Bill 138 aimed at consolidating the March presidential primary election with the May primary election date. A glitch in the law inadvertently eliminated the presidential primary because of technical errors. This week, Idaho Secretary of State Phil McGrane joins the show to explain where the process is, what it means for Idaho voters and if changes can still be made to the process.

Secretary McGrane also brings insight on new Idaho election laws for voter registration and voter ID. Lawmakers had a collection of changes during their work in 2023, Secretary McGrane details how they impact Idaho voters in 2023 and beyond.

This week is also a bittersweet goodbye. Viewpoint anchor Doug Petcash hosts his final episode before embarking on a new adventure in Ohio. Petcash introduces you to the new host of Viewpoint while talking about some of his favorite Viewpoint memories from over the years.

Viewpoint airs Sunday mornings at 9 o'clock on KTVB Idaho's NewsChannel 7.

