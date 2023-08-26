Orchard will have series of closures as new sewer upgrade project begins

The project begins Monday, Aug. 28 and is slated to end in early November.

BOISE, Idaho — A large project to upgrade a portion of the Boise's sewer system on S. Orchard St. will begin on Monday, Aug. 28. The city of Boise issued a news release stating the project is to replace older sewer lines and reinforce the existing infrastructure. The construction is expected to end by November 3.

"Recognizing the importance of maintaining a reliable and robust sewer system, the City of Boise has taken the initiative to replace this 60-year-old infrastructure with a pipe planned to last 100 years. This modern infrastructure is designed to withstand the test of time and serve the community effectively for generations," a news release stated.

The Ada County Highway District (ACHD) stated that the work will be done in phases. There will be several full and partial closures of the street. The first partial closure begins Monday from Overland to Camas Street. The first full closure begins Sept. 5 on W. Kootenai Street to West Camas Street and West Edson St. to South Pond St. will also be closed.

ACHD added that people should look up the closure schedule and give themselves ample time for the extra time added to their commute.

For a map and the full schedule and list of closures, people can go to cityofboise.org.

