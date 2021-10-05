Unemployed workers risk benefits if they skip job referrals

Unemployed Idaho residents could get kicked out of a state benefits program if they don’t follow new job-seeking requirements that went into effect this month.

BOISE, Idaho — Unemployed Idaho residents could get kicked out of a state benefits program if they don’t follow new job-seeking requirements that went into effect this month.

The Idaho Statesman reports that people receiving unemployment benefits now have two business days to apply for a job opening after receiving a referral from the Idaho Department of Labor.

If they don’t, they could lose their unemployment benefits.