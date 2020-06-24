x
Skip Navigation

Boise's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Boise, Idaho | KTVB.com

local

Woman killed in Twin Falls industrial accident

The woman worked the night shift at Lamb Weston, a potato processing plant. The coroner says she was accidentally crushed by a gate.
Credit: KTVB
Ambulance

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — A Twin Falls woman was killed Wednesday morning in an industrial accident at a potato processing plant.

According to Twin Falls County Coroner Gene Turley, the woman was working the night shift at Lamb Weston and checking and cleaning equipment when she was accidentally crushed by a gate.

The woman has been identified as 48-year-old Sadia Kawa.

Turley said she was a refugee who has been in Twin Falls for a couple of years.

The coroner's office has contacted the family about her death.

According to its website, Lamb Weston is a leading supplier of frozen potato, sweet potato, appetizer and vegetable products to restaurants and retailers around the world.  

RELATED: Woman injured in helicopter crash that killed her father gets device meant to help her walk again

RELATED: Prosecutors seek death penalty for Horseshoe Bend shooting suspect

RELATED: Case of Parma woman killed in seed plant goes back to court