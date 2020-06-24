Woman killed in Twin Falls industrial accident

According to Twin Falls County Coroner Gene Turley, the woman was working the night shift at Lamb Weston and checking and cleaning equipment when she was accidentally crushed by a gate.

Turley said she was a refugee who has been in Twin Falls for a couple of years.



The coroner's office has contacted the family about her death.



According to its website, Lamb Weston is a leading supplier of frozen potato, sweet potato, appetizer and vegetable products to restaurants and retailers around the world.