Woman killed in Twin Falls industrial accident

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — A Twin Falls woman was killed Wednesday morning in an industrial accident at a potato processing plant.
According to Twin Falls County Coroner Gene Turley, the woman was working the night shift at Lamb Weston and checking and cleaning equipment when she was accidentally crushed by a gate.
The woman has been identified as 48-year-old Sadia Kawa.
Turley said she was a refugee who has been in Twin Falls for a couple of years.
The coroner's office has contacted the family about her death.
According to its website, Lamb Weston is a leading supplier of frozen potato, sweet potato, appetizer and vegetable products to restaurants and retailers around the world.
