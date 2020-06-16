Prosecutors seek death penalty for Horseshoe Bend shooting suspect

Benjamin Poirier is accused of fatally shooting an 11-year-old boy on March 15.

HORSESHOE BEND, Idaho — Boise County prosecutors are seeking the death penalty against an Idaho man accused of fatally shooting an 11-year-old boy.

The Idaho Statesman reported that prosecutors filed the notice of intent to seek the death penalty against 44-year-old Benjamin Poirier after police say he killed the boy in Horseshoe Bend on March 15.

Police say Poirier is accused of walking into the trailer park where the boy lived and was heard yelling about the end of the world.

He allegedly started shooting through the trailer and a bullet struck the child.

Poirier's attorneys did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

