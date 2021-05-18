Police: Speeding driver dies after colliding with pickup pulling a horse trailer

Investigators say Lloyd Miller was driving at a high rate of speed when he ran a red light and collided with a pickup truck Tuesday morning at a Jerome intersection.

JEROME, Idaho — Idaho State Police say a Twin Falls man who ran a stop sign and struck a pickup at a Jerome intersection Tuesday morning has died from his injuries.

The crash happened at the intersection of South Lincoln Avenue and West Yakima Avenue around 9:48 a.m.

Investigators say 43-year-old Lloyd Miller of Twin Falls was south on South Lincoln Avenue and driving at a high rate of speed in a 2006 Ford Freestyle. He ran a red light and swerved to avoid colliding with a vehicle turning left.

Miller crossed the center lane and crashed into a 2018 Ram pickup pulling a horse trailer, driven by Marty Mickelson, 59, of Lewiston, Utah. Mickelson was traveling northbound on South Lincoln Avenue.



Police say Miller died at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

Mickelson was transported by air ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. Mickelson belted in.



The intersection was blocked around three-and-a-half hours. Next of kin has been notified.

The Daily 7: