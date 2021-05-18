Police: Speeding driver dies after colliding with pickup pulling a horse trailer

JEROME, Idaho — Idaho State Police say a Twin Falls man who ran a stop sign and struck a pickup at a Jerome intersection Tuesday morning has died from his injuries.
The crash happened at the intersection of South Lincoln Avenue and West Yakima Avenue around 9:48 a.m.
Investigators say 43-year-old Lloyd Miller of Twin Falls was south on South Lincoln Avenue and driving at a high rate of speed in a 2006 Ford Freestyle. He ran a red light and swerved to avoid colliding with a vehicle turning left.
Miller crossed the center lane and crashed into a 2018 Ram pickup pulling a horse trailer, driven by Marty Mickelson, 59, of Lewiston, Utah. Mickelson was traveling northbound on South Lincoln Avenue.
Police say Miller died at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt.
Mickelson was transported by air ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. Mickelson belted in.
The intersection was blocked around three-and-a-half hours. Next of kin has been notified.
The Daily 7:
Sign up for the KTVB Daily 7 e-mail newsletter and never miss Idaho's top stories.