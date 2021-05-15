Car crashes into church on Orchard Street in Boise

The owners of the church said nobody was in the building at the time of the crash.

BOISE, Idaho — An unknown driver crashed into the Christian Revival Center, a church in Boise, on Saturday morning just before noon. The crash resulted in major destruction of both the inside and outside of the building.

Ada County Dispatch said a report of a vehicle versus building was made at 11:56 a.m. on Saturday morning. Boise Police Dept. and Boise Fire Dept. responded to the report.

The scene was cleared by Saturday afternoon. No information was available about the driver or injuries.

The owners of the church said nobody was in the building at the time of the crash. They also said they filed a police report.

KTVB is working to gather more information and will update the story as it becomes available.

