Truck crash closes I-84 westbound lane near La Grande

BOISE, Idaho — A truck crash has closed the westbound lane on I-84 near La Grande.

The truck crashed near milepost 261, closing the westbound lane and exit 265.

The Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) expects the road will be closed for 2 to 4 hours while crews work to remove the vehicle and clean up operations.

Emergency crews and tow vehicles are currently on scene. For updates, check TripCheck.com or call 511 / 800-977-6368.

