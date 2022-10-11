Tractor accident puts two in hospital

A 19-year-old woman was driving in Payette County when she struck a tractor.

PAYETTE COUNTY, Idaho — Two people are in the hospital after a tractor and vehicle collision in Payette County on Monday.

According to Idaho State Police, around 3:17 p.m., a 19-year-old woman from Fruitland driving a Pontiac rear-ended a 33-year-old woman and 27-year old man in a Dodge Journey.

The woman driving the Pontiac then crossed into the center line after hitting the Dodge where she struck a John Deere tractor driven by a 36-year old man from Weiser, traveling the opposite direction. He was wearing a seatbelt, according to an ISP news release.

The woman was taken to a hospital along with the woman driving the Dodge Journey, the release said.

US95 was blocked for three hours after the accident and remains under investigation with ISP.

