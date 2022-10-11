Treefort main stage relocates to Julia Davis Park

Treefort's main stage will now take its spot at Julia Davis Park, along with some new partners, like Zoo Boise.

BOISE, Idaho — The countdown to Treefort Music Fest is down to less than six months, and that comes "a new era" of the festival -- the new location of the main stage at Julia Davis Park, along Capitol Boulevard and near the Boise River.

For ten years, Treefort has transformed the Boise downtown area into one giant music show with artists from across the map.

Now, the shows will be located near popular cultural attractions -- Zoo Boise, the Boise Art Museum, the Idaho Black History Museum, the Idaho History Museum, the public library and the Gene Harris Bandshell.

Treefort will soak in the history of Boise, all while the attendees of the festival enjoy nights of music and food.

According to Treefort's Instagram page, this doesn't change a thing -- people will still be able to enjoy dozens of shows throughout downtown Boise.

"After all, it wouldn't really feel like Treefort without sweaty shows at Neurolux, patio hangs at Mulligans, and basement drinks & crowd surfing at El Korah and NEW THIS YEAR creating memories at Treefort Music Hall, just up Capitol Blvd. However, moving the Main Stage to Julia Davis Park means we will also relocate many of the forts and free programming that happens around Main Stage, all of which will be centralized within adjacent areas of the park," the post said.

The fest will also work with some new partners, like the Davis Family, Zoo Boise, Boise Parks & Recreation and the cultural sites near the area.

Treefort creators also broke ground earlier this year for their new music hall, located on the corner of Broad Street and Capitol Boulevard. The more than 20,020 square-foot building, which includes a rooftop patio, two bar areas, two artist greenrooms and an office space, will be able to welcome 1,049 people into the venue.

The first wave of artist announcements will be coming soon.

