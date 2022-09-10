Boise boy with rare form of leukodystrophy gets backyard oasis from Make-A-Wish Idaho

Grayson Morses’s mom said she wanted something they could enjoy together. She’s also working to help other families just like hers.

BOISE, Idaho — Piper Morse and her son Grayson were wishing for a special place they could get outside and enjoy time together. Make-a-Wish Idaho was able to step in and make that dream a reality.

"We wanted to have our own little oasis," Piper said. "So that we could enjoy being outside and not have to take him so many places where he could get sick and get a cold."

Six-year-old Grayson has a rare, debilitating disease that can make getting outside more difficult. It is called Krabbe disease, which is a rare form of leukodystrophy.

"Grayson was born perfectly healthy," Piper said. "He was hitting all his milestones, we didn't know anything was wrong."

It was around the time Grayson was 6 months old when his mom started to know something was not right.

"We admitted him to the hospital several times. We couldn't figure out what was wrong," Piper said. "Then he started tightening his hands like this, he was getting very, very irritable. He had an MRI and we found out he had a very rare disease called Krabbe leukodystrophy."

Piper was overwhelmed by what that meant for her baby boy.

Doctors told Grayson's parents it meant he would only live two years.

"What happens is it's a neurological disease. They lose the ability to eat, to move; their respiratory, their heart, all their functions slowly lose function," Piper said.

Grayson's parents fought hard for the only available treatment; a costly transplant.

"We flew to Pittsburg and he got a stem cell transplant... that transplant wasn't a cure, but it did prolong his life and it did give him a better quality of life," Piper said.

Grayson is now six, and he is doing things his mom never thought would be possible.

"He's riding a bike, he's going to school, the things that most people take for granted are miracles to me," Piper said. "Every day is a blessing, every moment is a blessing, every smile, every cuddle. We're just giving him the best life that we can, and he just brings the most joy to all of our lives, and everybody that he meets."

Piper said looking back, she wishes Grayson could have had the transplant sooner, before developing symptoms.

"If you are screened at birth, your child can have a transplant and your child can have a normal to semi-normal life; unfortunately since Idaho doesn't screen at birth we didn't know," Piper said. "I would love to get in front of the newborn screening board for Idaho."

Grayson's mom also wants to raise awareness about children in Idaho with leukodystrophy, and has already made progress toward that goal this past September.

"We just reached out to Governor Little and asked him to proclaim that it's leukodystrophy month, and he sent me the proclamation. It was that easy, and it was amazing and so exciting!" Piper said. "It acknowledges them, it acknowledges their children, it acknowledges what they have been through on their journey!"

Part of the journey for Grayson and his mom, has been receiving such a special gift from Make-a-Wish Idaho.

"They made our wish, our dreams, come true with this amazing oasis outside," Piper said. "There's misters and there's a fire pit to help him when he gets cold as it's cooling down. It is so nice to be out here, the weather is amazing and we can just lounge on the couch and he can watch his show. I can hold him in the swing or he can just hang out in his chair and we just absolutely love it."

Piper hopes there will be many more years with her son out in their oasis.

"He's the best thing that has ever happened to me and my family, and we just love him so much," said Piper.

She is now more determined than ever to help other families like her's in the Treasure Valley.

"There are a lot of kids here in the Treasure Valley with leukodystrophy," Piper said. "It's worth getting it on the screening, it's worth fighting for."

