The Village at Meridian set to celebrate 10-year anniversary

This weekend, The Village will be celebrating a special milestone – 10 years in Meridian. The celebration will run from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7, and includes plenty of activities. Many shops and restaurants at The Village, including La Crème Frozen Yogurt, Kona Grill, Big Al's, Village Cinema, and dozens of other stores are going to have specials and other activities to celebrate the anniversary.

There will also be activities near Fountain Square for kids, such as face painting and an opportunity to meet with authors of a few children books. There will also be performances from the Boise Circus Guild, Recycled Minds Comedy and many more.



"I'm thrilled, I’ve been here since the beginning. I’ve been with the company for 11 years, I was here when this was dirt, I watched it come out of the ground,” VP for CentralCal Properties Hugh Crawford said. “I was standing in this spot during grand opening, when we had 11 stores open, we now have over 100 stores open."



Crawford said during the last decade, he has seen the village slowly become a central hub throughout the entire Treasure Valley.



According to Crawford, there is more growth coming to The Village. In this next phase of expansion for The Village, more stores and restaurants will be added, and luxury apartment will be popping up on the property.