Idaho's 2024 Teacher of the Year is in Mackay

Trent Van Leuven not only received the title, but also received a plaque and a check for $10,000.

BOISE, Idaho — Trent Van Leuven, a career technical education instructor, was announced as the 2024 Cap Ed Credit Union Idaho Teacher of the Year on Wednesday.

Superintendent of Public Instruction Debbie Critchfield presented Leuven with the award at Mackay Jr./Sr. High School, where he also received a plaque and a check for $10,000.

"I'm thrilled we have someone so dedicated to his students and community to serve as our state's Teacher of the Year in 2024," Critchfield said. "Idaho is full of tremendous teaching talent and this year's group of nominees was exceptional. That said, as the selection panel progressed through the evaluation process, it became apparent early on that they had a standout in Trent."

CapEd Credit Union partners with Idaho Teacher of the Year to recognize exceptional teaching. Van Leuven, chosen from 69 nominees, will attend events in 2024 as Idaho's representative.

Leuven received his Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Education at the University of Idaho. He started teaching in 2009 as an agriscience teacher in the West Ada School District before he moved to Mackay in 2014.

"One of Trent's most significant accomplishments is the construction of a new state-of-the-art aquaculture facility at Mackay High School, " said Bart Gamett, U.S. Forest Service fish biologist, in a recommendation letter. "Prior to 2022, the aquaculture facility was housed in a small, retrofitted greenhouse."

The 1,400-square-foot facility raises rainbow trout, sturgeon, tilapia, catfish and provides fish for Idaho's local waterways.

Idaho Gov. Brad Little also congratulated Leuven on his award:

"Congratulations to Trent Van Leuven on this well-deserved recognition," Little said. "I was so impressed with Trent when I met him earlier this year. He embodies all the qualities that make an outstanding teacher and mentor. Trent is making a real difference in the lives of our students."

