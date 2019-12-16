BOISE, Idaho — The U.S. Supreme Court will not review an appellate decision that makes it harder for cities to keep homeless people from sleeping on the streets.

The justices on Monday did not comment as they left in place a ruling that struck down the Boise ordinance.

The ruling by the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals applies across several Western states where cities are struggling with homelessness brought on by rising housing costs and income inequality.

The appeals court held that Boise could not make it a crime for homeless people to sleep on the streets when no alternative shelter is available.

RELATED: Boise files appeal in homeless camping ban case

The case began in 2009 after Boise enacted a rule to allow police to ticket homeless people sleeping outside. Six homeless people sued Boise, arguing the ordinance was unconstitutional.

RELATED: Homeless students in Idaho schools on the rise

The city modified its policy in 2014, only issuing tickets when homeless shelter beds are available.

But the 9th circuit court noted that time limits and religious programming at some shelters means some homeless residents may be compelled to sleep outside even when beds are available.

Boise leaders asked the appeals court to reconsidered, but were denied, propelling the case to the Supreme Court level.