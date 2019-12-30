BOISE, Idaho — Thanks to a random act of kindness, the Treasure Valley homeless population will be much warmer this winter.

The fence between Interfaith Sanctuary and Corpus Christi was lined with scarves and a sign that said, "take one or leave one."

Interfaith’s executive director Jodi Peterson-Stigers says she noticed the fence on her drive to work last week. The garments were gone within a couple of days.

"I think our community is so responsive to need," Peterson-Stigers said. "We see it every day because of the work we do and the help we need. So, we often rely on our community."

Peterson-Stigers added that Interfaith is struggling to get volunteers on Saturdays and Sundays.

"I think kindness is very natural to our community and I don't think anyone needs to teach our community to be kind they already are and I think we are very lucky it makes our job easier to be able to witness this kind all the time," she said.

