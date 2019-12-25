BOISE, Idaho — For the third year in a row, two local nonprofits are teaming up to help out the homeless.



Astegos and St. Vincent de Paul partnered with several churches to give 10 families a three-night stay at the Boise Marriott hotel.



But that wasn't all. Families received some donated gifts.



Organizers say it's their way of spreading Christmas joy.



“There's so much stress that goes into being homeless and living in homelessness. And you're going from one place to another trying to feed yourself or just trying to get resources for your children,” said Tim Flaherty, found of Astegos.org. “If we can just give them a little bit of rest, especially at Christmas, the whole community coming together to make that happen that's what's really important about this.”



The families also got a pizza party and a chance to swim in the pool on top of a few nights of privacy with their family.

