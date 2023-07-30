Sixty Fire burning near Cascade, crews gain some control overnight

The Sixty Fire has burned 6.6 acres and is 30% contained as of Monday morning. The fire is located near the Timber Rim subdivision.

CASCADE, Idaho — The Sixty Fire has burned 6.6 acres near Cascade as of Monday morning. Fire officials warned that the fire is close to several structures. The Valley County Sheriff's Office issued an evacuation notice, deputies are manning a check point for people at Timber Rim and Grey Lane, and residents on Timber Rim are being urged to leave the area.

According to the Idaho Department of Lands, the fire is close to the Timber Rim subdivision, south of Sixty Lane and north of Round Valley Road. Crews were able to contain some of the fire overnight. The Sixty Fire is 30% contained, and crews are hopeful that they can reach full control of the fire by the end of day.

The fire department said they have deployed two engine air tankers, one helicopter, a hot shot crew and fire investigators, as well as the potential for additional aircraft. A 20-person crew and water tenders from Cascade, Donnelly and McCall are working on extinguishing the fire.

The department also mentioned that people should never fly drones near wildfires because if a drone is flying, they must ground their aircrafts. The cause of the fire is still being determined.

