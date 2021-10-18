Sheriff: Fruitland High football team under investigation for hazing

The players are accused of tying three students to a fence and shocking one of them with a dog collar.

FRUITLAND, Idaho — Eleven members of the Fruitland High School football team are under investigation after reports of hazing.

According to the Payette County Sheriff's Office, the players are accused of mistreating three students on the junior varsity team, ages 14, 14, and 15.

According to a complaint, the football players took the three boys to McDonald's, then "restrained" them and drove them to Birding Island South, outside of New Plymouth. The victims were then tied to a fence, and one was shocked with a dog collar, according to investigators.

The sheriff's office says the boys were then released and driven back to Fruitland High School.

Law enforcement began looking into the incident Thursday evening. The investigation is ongoing, according to the sheriff's office.

Fruitland High Principal Marci Haro could not immediately be reached for comment. Check back for updates.

