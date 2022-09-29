Search for missing person near Big Trinity Lake in Boise National Forest

A person reported missing Saturday had not yet been found as of Thursday.

ELMORE COUNTY, Idaho — The Big Trinity Lake campground is now closed until the search for a person reported missing in the area ends, the Elmore County Sheriff's Office said Thursday.

The sheriff's office has not released a picture or description of the missing person. Deputies and personnel with Elmore County Search and Rescue responded to a call about the missing person Saturday, Sept. 24. The person was believed to have been in the area of Big Trinity Lake and nearby campgrounds.

The search includes drones and watercraft. Elmore County is working to bring in additional outside resources to help.

"At this time the Elmore County Sheriff's Office is asking all citizens to please avoid the area until our search efforts are exhausted," the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post.

The U.S. Forest Service operates the Big Trinity Lake campground. The sheriff's office said the area would be closed "until the search is completed and the individual is located."

Big Trinity Lake, on the Boise National Forest, is located just north of Trinity Mountain, about 18 miles west of Featherville. It is about 99 miles by car from Boise and 56 miles by car from Mountain Home.

