Nampa Police: 'Armed and dangerous' man in custody

Update: Nampa Police said the man believed to be armed and dangerous is now in custody.

NAMPA, Idaho — Update: Nampa Police said the man believed to be armed and dangerous is now in custody.

Police were looking for the man in the area of 1st Street North and 19th Avenue North, the police department said Wednesday afternoon.

"The armed man has run from the police, and his appearance will indicate that," Nampa Police said in a post on Twitter.

Endeavor and Park Ridge elementary schools are on hall check, a precaution used to return students quickly to their classrooms when there is perceived danger near the school, but not in the building. All exterior and interior doors are locked, and classroom activities continue.

The Nampa Police Department said the schools and perimeter are being released back to normal and ask the public to avoid calling the schools and dispatch to avoid interrupting procedures.

Nampa School District spokeswoman Kathleen Tuck said parents will be allowed to pick up their children as soon as police give the all-clear. Also, school buses will run as soon as the all-clear comes, and the schools will ensure that each child gets home, Tuck said.

The man was described as 18 years old with a light complexion, 6 feet tall, a thin build, wearing jeans and a shirt. Police did not have any more specifics on the shirt, only that the shirt was possibly black. A spokeswoman for the Nampa Police Department said the man may have been running through some brush, possibly jumped or crossed a ditch, and may look disheveled, hot and sweaty.

Police are asking people to stay clear of the area.

The Nampa Police Dept. is also asking parents to not call dispatch with demands, as "they do not have control over the release of students."

This is developing story will be updated as new information is confirmed.

ARMED and DANGEROUS UPDATE

SCHOOL/PARENTS:

Parkridge & Endeavor Schools have been put in hall check. Anyone coming or going from the school will be restricted. This is for safety reasons.

1 of 3 pic.twitter.com/EvkCUFHJqd — Nampa PD (@NampaPolice1) September 28, 2022

ARMED and DANGEROUS

Nampa Police are in the area of the 1900 blk of 1st St N looking for an adult male who is armed and dangerous.

Stay clear of the area

The male is described as an adult, 18 years, light complexion, 6’00”, thin build, unknown shirt, possibly black, jeans

1 of 2 pic.twitter.com/eLOksyh3Wz — Nampa PD (@NampaPolice1) September 28, 2022

Watch more crime news: