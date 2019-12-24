BOISE, Idaho — If you are looking to get in a last-minute good deed before Christmas, The Salvation Army says they could use your help, they are still behind on fundraising.

In the spirit of the holiday season, a local group has stepped up to pitch in, but the community is still needed.

The Boise downtown Rotary Club says they are matching every $20 bill in the Salvation Army's famous red kettles, up to $4,000.

RELATED: Two Salvation Army workers share how the charity has helped them turn their lives around

The hope is that their generosity will inspire even more giving.

So if you have some time, the Salvation Army says they hope people in Ada County will head to their neighborhood market and make a donation.

You can also donate online at redkettleboise.org.

Major Michael Halverson says funds raised during the red kettle season provides critical support for over 30,000 people. Donations help support their Christmas programs and general family assistance, but also, their year-round assistance for low-income families in need.

"One of the things that people don't know is that we serve people throughout the year, so when you give in the kettle, it's not just about helping people for Christmas with toys and food, but it's throughout the year," Halverson said.

Donations to the Salvation Army also helps to fund food pantries, youth programs, summer camps, homeless assistance and so much more.

At the beginning of the day Tuesday, the Salvation Army reported that they were $50,000 away from reaching their $250,000 goal for the red kettle campaign in Ada County. So, they are hoping for a little Christmas Eve magic to help them meet their goal.

RELATED: 7Cares Idaho Shares: The Salvation Army in Boise

RELATED: No cash for the red kettle? Salvation Army now taking mobile payments