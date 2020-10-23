Safely dispose of your unused medications on National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day

On Saturday, Oct. 24, collection sites for unused and expired medications will be available throughout Idaho. Here's how you can find a location near you.

BOISE, Idaho — Saturday, Oct. 24 is National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day. In an effort to encourage Idahoans to dispose of unused or expired medications safely, collection sites will be available across the state from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This initiative was created in 2010 by the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) to provide an easy and anonymous opportunity for those with old medications to safely dispose of them, especially those medications that are susceptible to misuse, theft and abuse.

Local police departments, prevention partners and other community organizations are holding Take Back Day statewide to provide Idahoans with convenient opportunities to drop off their unused prescriptions.

The Idaho Office of Drug Police encourages Idahoans to take advantage of this opportunity "to help prevent drug misuse and improve the health and safety of our communities."

You can find one of the DEA's collection sites by using their site locator. Safety measures for COVID-19 will be implemented at the sites and will allow individuals to drive through and drop off their medications.

All over-the-counter medications, vitamins, and prescriptions will be accepted, as well as vape pens, cartridges, and other e-cigarette devices without the battery. Needles of any kind will not be accepted.

If you miss your local Take Back Day and need to dispose of prescription medications, find year-round drop off locations here.

