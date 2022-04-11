Rockslide closes SH55, now open

A rockslide in the northbound lane of SH55, near the Horseshoe Bend area, caused one lane of the roadway to close.

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Department of Transportation (ITD) reported a rockslide on Idaho State Highway 55.

The rockslide occurred around 12:45 p.m. and reduced the roadway to just one lane as crews worked to remove the rockfall.

The affected part of the highway was between Gardena Road and Banks Lowman Road, just four miles north of the Horseshoe Bend area.

The roadway was blocked for approximately a half-hour, according to ITD.

Watch more Local News: