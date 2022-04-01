Closures planned for parts of I-84 and Eagle Road over weekend

The Idaho Transportation Dept. continues work on widening Interstate 84 in Canyon County and Eagle Road in Meridian. Closures are in effect the weekend of April 1.

BOISE, Idaho — A stretch of Interstate 84 in Canyon County and part of Eagle Road in Meridian will be closed overnight during the weekend, starting Friday, April 1.

Idaho Transportation Department widening projects continue on I-84 between Franklin Road in Caldwell and Karcher Boulevard in Nampa, and on Eagle Road between Franklin and Ustick roads.

This weekend, construction crews will replace an irrigation pipe that crosses Eagle Road. That's part of the project to add a third southbound lane. ITD said that work makes necessary the following nighttime closures:

Southbound Eagle between Pine Avenue and Franklin Road, 10 p.m. Friday, April 1, until 8 a.m. Saturday, April 2

Northbound Eagle between Pine Avenue and Franklin Road, 10 p.m. Saturday, April 2, until 9 a.m. Sunday, April 3

Additional lane closures on Eagle may occur Sunday night, but all lanes are expected to be back open to traffic by 5 a.m. Monday, April 4.

During the Eagle Road closures, Franklin Road, Pine Avenue, Locust Grove Road and Cloverdale Road will be available as detour routes.

In Canyon County, ITD is expanding I-84 to three lanes in each direction from the Franklin Road Interchange in Caldwell to the Karcher Road Interchange in Nampa.

Crews will work over the weekend to prepare for upcoming traffic shifts through the work zone this spring and summer. The following overnight closures are scheduled for eastbound I-84:

Friday, April 1 and Saturday, April 2, eastbound I-84 will close between Franklin Road (Exit 29) in Caldwell and Karcher Road (Exit 33) in Nampa from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Traffic will exit at Franklin Road and detour down Caldwell Boulevard to Karcher Road.

To request text message updates about other major traffic impacts on I-84 in Canyon County, text 84CORRIDOR to 1-866-ITD-84CC (1-866-483-8422).

Drivers are asked to call 511, check the Idaho 511 app, or check the Idaho road reports website before traveling for up-to-date information.

