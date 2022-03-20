Idaho highway 52 scheduled road closure from Mar. 21-28

A section of Highway 52 will be closed beginning Monday, March 21 for culvert maintenance and is expected to be complete by March 28.

EMMETT, Idaho — Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) will be closing a half-mile of state highway 52 between Cascade Road and Toms Cabin Road beginning Monday, March 21.

The closure is for a culvert maintenance project that is expected to be complete by Monday, March 28.

ITD said that signs will be placed to guide traffic and that drivers will be detoured around the project using W. Idaho Boulevard.

People can stay up to date on ITD projects by checking 511.idaho.gov.

