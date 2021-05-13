Roaring Springs Waterpark to open Saturday

The park is opening a new $1.3 million water ride with a double corkscrew and two flying saucers.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Temperatures around the Treasure Valley are expected to climb into the 80s this weekend. If you are looking for a way to cool off, then you might want to head to Meridian.

Roaring Springs Waterpark announced it will be opening this Saturday, May 15 at 11 a.m.

Park officials say this marks the official start of summer in the Treasure Valley (even though summer doesn't actually start until June 21).

The forecast high is 83 on Saturday and 86 on Sunday!

Thrill-seekers can ride the new Snake River Run, a $1.3 million water ride with a double corkscrew and two flying saucers.

Roaring Springs is open this weekend and next from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., weather permitting, then seven days a week starting Memorial Day weekend.

Posted on its website are a list of safety measures implemented for guests and team members. They include guests are strongly recommended to wear face coverings, guests limited to 50% of capacity in the Wave Pool and Endless River, alcohol-based hand-sanitizing stations are placed throughout the park, and where possible employees will interact with guests from behind Plexiglass shields.