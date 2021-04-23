Season passes for 4 Boise pools go on sale Monday

Boise Parks and Recreation says you can buy a pass online, in-person or over the phone.

BOISE, Idaho — If you are already thinking about cooling off at one of Boise's four outdoor pools this summer, you can buy a season pass starting on Monday, April 26.

Boise Parks and Recreation announced that season passes go on sale at 8 a.m. You can buy a pass online or in-person by visiting Fort Boise Community Center or the Boise Parks and Recreation Administration Office, or over the phone by calling (208) 608-7680.



City of Boise outdoor pools opening this summer include:



• Borah Pool (801 S. Aurora Dr.)

• Fairmont Pool (7929 W. Northview St.)

• Ivywild Pool (2250 S. Leadville Ave.)

• The Natatorium & Hydrotube (1725 E. Warm Springs Ave.)

Purchasing a season pass

A season pass costs $15 per person, regardless of age. Adults age 65 and over can sign up for a pass free of charge. Scholarships are also available for pool season passes. You will need a season pass to make advanced reservations and enter a pool facility.

Pool season passes will also be available for purchase by pool location and will be listed as such in the city's registration system. Customers should purchase a pass for the pool location they plan to visit most frequently throughout the season, keeping in mind that no matter which pool you purchase a pass for, you will be able to book swimming sessions at all four municipal pools.



Anyone who plans to use the Hydrotube slide at the Natatorium Pool this summer will need to purchase a separate Hydrotube pass for an additional $5.



An opening date for the summer pool season has not been set. Pools will be open through Labor Day weekend, closing Monday, Sept. 6.

Time-blocks and advanced reservations



Once an opening date is announced, season pass holders will be able to reserve swimming time in advance in two-hour blocks at Borah Pool, Fairmont Pool, Ivywild Pool and the Natatorium & Hydrotube using Boise Parks and Recreation's online registration system.

Season pass holders will be able to reserve a time-block for themselves or members of their household throughout the summer season. Reservations will be required to swim in 2021 and must be made through a registered account online or over the phone by calling (208) 608-7680. Walk-up visits will not be accepted on site.

Pool capacity and schedules



All four pools will operate at 50 percent capacity to allow for physical distancing at all times.



Each pool will have a daily schedule to accommodate various age groups and activities:



• Preschool splash times (for children under six years old) will be offered daily from 10 a.m. to noon at Ivywild and the Natatorium.

• Lap swim hours (ages 16 and over) will be offered from 10 a.m. to noon daily at all four pools with varying accommodations.

• Open swim will be broken into two-hour time blocks from 12:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Capacity limits vary by pool and session.



There will be no re-entry once visitors leave the pool during their reserved swim session.