'Suspicious' item at Hispanic Cultural Center was suitcase, Nampa PD says

The center is located at 315 Stampede Drive, just off Garrity Boulevard.

NAMPA, Idaho — Update: Garrity is reopened. According to an Idaho Press reporter on the scene, the "suspicious package" was a suitcase.

Police are on scene now after a "suspicious package" was reported outside the Hispanic Cultural Center of Idaho in Nampa.

In a Facebook post, the Hispanic Center wrote that Stampede is currently blocked off.

"[I]n case you were planning to view the art exhibit, please wait for another day," the post reads. "Thanks for your understanding, we will keep you posted as to why the roads are blocked."

Dispatch confirmed that officers are on scene checking out the object, and said no injuries have been reported.

According to an Idaho Press reporter on the scene, a bomb squad arrived at the incident.

Nampa Police Captain, Curt Shankel said they would disrupt the package by disabling whatever was inside.

The bomb squad disabled the package, they will examine the fragments to see what was inside.

Here is a video of police disabling the package. You can hear and see it explode. They will look at the fragments to see what was inside. pic.twitter.com/KqJgBASm6S — Alexandra Duggan (@dugganreports) April 20, 2022

*** UPDATE ***

Garrity is reopened, businesses in the area no longer impacted. https://t.co/hlu4HNcTtC — Nampa PD (@NampaPolice1) April 20, 2022

