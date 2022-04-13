Plane crashes into potato processing plant in Heyburn

Heyburn Police, Minidoka County Sheriff's Office, and other emergency responders are on scene now.

HEYBURN, Idaho — Emergency responders are on scene after a plane crashed into a processing plant in Heyburn, Idaho Wednesday morning.

The plane crash was reported at 8:36 a.m., according to the Minidoka County Sheriff's Office.

The small plane, a fixed-wing Cessna 208B, crashed into Gem State Processing, a potato processing plant located at 951 Highway 30. The aircraft appears to have overturned in the crash, and is lying on its top on the roof of the building.

Officials have not released whether anyone was hurt or killed in the crash. According to Federal Aviation Administration records, the plane was registered at an address in Salmon, Idaho.

Damage to the building itself appears minor.

Heyburn Police, Minidoka County Sheriff's Office, paramedics and other emergency responders are on scene now.

Firefighters are currently up on the roof of Gem State Processing examining the crashed Cessna. It is unclear where the airplane was headed, or what led up to the crash.

KTVB is working to get more information. Check back for updates.

Watch more Local News: