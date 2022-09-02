Owners of Watkins Pharmacy felt powerless as they watched flames burn down Cascade's only pharmacy: 'It’s a surreal feeling'

The owners are now working with other agencies in hopes of setting up a temporary pharmacy.

CASCADE, Idaho — Watkins Pharmacy, which has gone by different names over the years, has been a staple in Cascade for more than 90 years, according to Ben and Amber Watkins, who took it over seven years ago.

On Tuesday, a fire raced through the building, destroying the couple’s years of hard work.

“I think we’re pretty devastated and it’s a surreal feeling not being able to come into work and serve the community and be with our employees who are like our family, who we don’t get to see now," Amber Watkins said. "Our hearts go out to them, they’re without jobs now and look at all the hard work we do every day and just see it gone.”

The fire gutted the city’s only pharmacy early Tuesday morning. The couple said they felt "powerless" as they watched everything burn down.

“I don’t think it’s gone but maybe the building is gone, the memories,” Ben Watkins said.

While the building may be gone, the couple told KTVB, they’ve realized through this that the relationships they’ve built with the community are stronger than ever.

“We’re a little overwhelmed, we’ve been inundated with phone calls a lot of support from the community and that’s been awesome and great,” Ben Watkins said.

That’s something they’re reminding themselves as they remember what was.

“We had pictures of all the original buildings, pictures that people in the community have given us, those are irreplaceable and that was a hard thing to realize,” Amber Watkins said.

They add that they’re hopeful of brighter days ahead thanks to the support of the community.

The Watkins told KTVB that they are working with the hospital and Idaho State Board to try and set up a temporary pharmacy here so people can still get their medications.

Meantime, the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

