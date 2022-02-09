Soldier Mountain closed through Sunday due to mechanical issues

Soldier Mountain's primary lift, Chair 1, is temporarily inoperative with a mechanical issue, forcing the resort to close the remainder of the week.

FAIRFIELD, Idaho — Soldier Mountain announced Wednesday the ski resort will be closed Thursday, Feb. 10, through Sunday, Feb. 13, due to a mechanical issue.

According to general manager Paul Alden, Soldier Mountain's primary lift - Chair 1 - is temporarily inoperative with a mechanical issue, forcing the resort to close the remainder of the week.

Alden said he hopes to have the chair's issue resolved in time to reopen it next Thursday, Feb. 17.

Soldier Mountain season passholders and other guests interested in visiting the resort are asked to keep tabs on the mountain's online sites for updates. Alden said those individuals can visit Soldier Mountain's website, Facebook page and its Instagram feed for updates he said are "coming soon."

The resort has two chairlifts that reach an altitude of up to 7,177 feet, as well as a magic carpet. The mechanical issue with Chair 1 was not made clear in the announcement from Alden and mountain officials.

"We live to bring 'the powder to the people' so, of course, we're working really hard to open back up," Soldier Mountain's Facebook post said. "Thank you for your continued support!"

In December, Soldier Mountain closed due to "an overwhelming amount of fresh snow," after a major snowstorm moved through the area and dumped 15 inches on the resort.

Soldier Mountain is located near Fairfield, Idaho at 1043 N. Soldier Creek Road, about two hours from Boise, 80 minutes from Sun Valley and 90 minutes from Twin Falls.

Visit SoldierMountain.com for more information on the ski resort.

Watch more Local News: