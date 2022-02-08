Watkins Pharmacy in Cascade burns down

The blaze broke out early Tuesday morning while the pharmacy was closed.

CASCADE, Idaho — A pharmacy in Cascade is a total loss after it caught fire early Tuesday morning.

The blaze at Watkins Pharmacy, located at 104 Main Street, was reported at 2:46 a.m. by Valley County Sheriff's Office deputies, according to dispatch.

The building burned to the ground.

The cause of the fire is unknown. The pharmacy was closed for the night when the flames were reported.

Idaho State Fire Marshal Knute Sandahl is handling the investigation. Sandahl said crews are still dousing the smoldering rubble.

"It's still smoking, so I don't know if we're going to have an opportunity to get in there today," he said.

Sandahl said that "to the best of our knowledge" there was no one inside when the fire started, and it is still too early to guess what may have sparked it. Investigators will review security footage and examine burn patterns as they work to put the pieces together, he said.

Local resident Stacia Boston said many residents who relied on the pharmacy will now need to plan trips to McCall to get their prescriptions filled - a particular hardship for the small town's senior citizens.

"Please join us in prayer for our family of Watkins Pharmacy. The loss of Watkins Pharmacy is such a loss to our community," the Lake Cascade Recreation Area & Cascade Chamber of Commerce wrote in a Facebook post. "Our heartfelt prayers are with our Watkins family."

KTVB is working to gather more information, check back for updates.

