Wednesday's Child: 2-year-old Ivan will steal your heart

This happy boy is looking for a forever family to share in his joy.

Example video title will go here for this video

BOISE, Idaho — Ivan is a 2-year-old boy who has a smile that lights up the room and a contagious laugh.

He is looking for a forever family to share in his happiness.

Eileen Ursillo, Ivan’s permanency social worker, described his joy as "infectious" during a recent trip to the children's play gym The Sensory Playce.

"He is always laughing and he finds so many things funny, a laugh or a sneeze or anything silly can be very funny to him," she said. "That pours over into the household."

The toddler loves animals like dogs and cats, and would thrive in a two-parent home with siblings. Ivan has some special needs that will require extra loving care from his new family.

"Ivan has a rare neurogenetic spectrum disorder which requires that he has consistent care," Ursillo said. "The disorder that ivan has, it can impair mobility and balance and motor development and expressive communication, but with those intensive therapies, he really has made great strides. And it has been a joy to watch all the developmental milestones he has attained and reached."

It's important that any prospective adopters have not only the time and flexibility to take him to appointments, but the willingness to be involved in his therapy.

Already, this little boy has made huge strides.

"He is a sensory seeker: He loves water, he enjoys going for strolls in his stroller, he likes to swing," Ursillo said.

Ivan's other favorites are listening to music and being sung to, as well as shows like the Mother Goose Club.

Ursillo added that the toddler is not shy. Ivan loves interacting with other peole.

"He just really gets a kick out of it and it's so wonderful to see that connection with others and making people laugh," she said. "It's wonderful."