Wednesday's Child: 'Sweet' Koda hoping for a supportive, dog-loving family

MERIDIAN, Idaho — This week's Wednesday's Child is something special. His name is Koda and he is 13 years old.

KTVB met up with Koda at Urban Air Adventure Park, where it became clear how great a kid he is, with a lot of love to give and a passion for sports.

All Koda needs now is a family to give all that love to.

The 13-year-old boy loves trampoline parks and is a big fan of basketball. Koda has serious skills, and said, "I can do all sorts of flips... like double front flip, back flip!"

His love for shooting hoops brings back a lot of cherished memories. Koda said he would like to be a basketball player in the future.

"Basketball just brings joy from my past with my dad and stuff and my brothers and football I like to play with them and hang out with them," Koda said.

According to his Idaho Department of Health and Welfare case worker, Kailee Jackson, life has not always been kind to the family-oriented kid.

"Koda has a very traumatic history," Jackson said. "His parents are both deceased … He would just need someone to help guide him through that... help him with the services that he needs."

Koda is now searching for a loving family to adopt him, a family who will help him stay in contact with his brothers. He said he desires a family who "is there for me in my troubled times."

"He would like a mom and a dad, if possible. He says siblings, older siblings," Jackson said. "He wants someone who can be there for him and build that structure that he craves and help him through what he's been through … He is a sweet kid, very charming. He's super helpful, he's delightful to be around."

Koda likes to read and he absolutely loves school. Not only is he passionate about the books, he is also a very smart kid.

"He's ahead in some of his classes and loves the math and science," Jackson said. "He's doing very well and enjoys it."

Jackson said Koda hopes his new family has a dog, adding the 13-year-old boy "loves dogs."

"They are just there to comfort you, they are always there for you," Koda said. "Happy or sad, they are always there."

Jackson said Koda has a big heart and is very compassionate, willing to help, and loving.

Now, he is ready to share that love with a forever family.

For more information on Koda and to learn more about him, visit his bio on Idaho Wednesday's Child by clicking here or by contacting Idaho Wednesday's Child. Koda's team wants to share more about him with you.

