Wednesday's Child: Meet 'country boy' Payton

Eleven-year-old Payton loves dirt bikes, fourwheelers, and playing tetherball and is looking for a family to call his own.

BOISE, Idaho — Our Wednesday's Child this week is Payton. He's 11 years old, and he's looking for his forever family.

Payton is a people person. He's an outgoing, playful boy, and he loves the great outdoors and playing tetherball.

He also enjoys learning about cars and trucks, and hopes to one day become a mechanic. Payton also tells us he's a fan of country music.

Payton needs a loving, safe, and protective family. He'd be best matched with parents who are calm, who handle discipline through talking it out, and offering do-overs when he struggles.

Payton is resilient and prides himself on helping with chores. He says he would love to live on a farm one day. He likes sports and wants his new family to support him in getting involved in extracurricular activities again.

Some of the other things that might make Payton a great fit for your family include his love of dogs, playing PS4, family board games, and eating pepperoni pizza.



Payton is so proud of all that he has overcome in his young life and describes himself as brave and strong. He's hoping his future family sees him that way too!

