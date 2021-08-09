Wednesday's Child: Adrian, an 11-year-old boy who loves water

We caught up with Adrian at a local splash pad where he was enjoying the water features.

BOISE, Idaho — Adrian is a big fan of water so we caught up with him at a splash pad.



Adrian loves the water, being around the water, playing in the water, he loves being outside.



Adrian is 11, so this splash pad was the perfect place to meet up with him for our Wednesday's Child story.



"Adrian is an extremely loving, energetic boy, he's very playful, he's very affectionate," said social worker Eileen Ursillo.



Adrian is filled with joy, and he has some special needs.



“His chronological age does not not meet his developmental age. He's developmentally much younger, like a two-year-old,” Ursillo said.



He needs support for most of his day. The right family for Adrian would have that time, patience and love to devote to him.



"He's a sensory seeker, he really enjoys playing with toys that make noise, that light up, that vibrate," Ursillo said.



Adrian loves getting out in the community and being active with his foster family. He also likes pets and being around other kids.



He communicates with some sign language and some words, but what's really important is learning about his cues, and what makes him happy and sad.

There could be a family that has a special place in their hearts for Adrian.



He is today's Wednesday's Child.



If you'd like more information on how you can possibly welcome Adrian into your home, go to Idaho Wednesday's Child website to learn more.

