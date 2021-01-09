Wednesday's Child: 17-year-old Tanner hoping for a forever home

Tanner is an artist at heart and loves to be creative.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — You are never too old to want a family.

Today's Wednesday's Child is a teenager who is still dreaming of a family of his own.

We caught up with Tanner at Wahooz on his 17th birthday, to talk about the possibility of a forever home.



"I am Tanner and I am 17 as of today."



It's Tanner's birthday and he's enjoying a day a Wahooz.



Tanner is looking for a family to be a part of.



"17 years old and he really wants people to know that he still needs a family," said Shawn White, Wednesday's Child administrator. "He needs someone to help support him and guide him into young adulthood.



“He's kind of of the mindset that people might think he is too old to want that and he just wanted everyone to know that this is something he desperately wants to see happen."



"I get to express myself," he said. "I like looking at clouds for inspiration. Everybody sees something different in clouds. So I get inspiration from that."

"Tanner is funny, he's witty, he has a great sarcastic sense of humor that helps him when things get rough for him, and he's really shown in the past four or six months how resilient he is," White said. "He's really worked hard over the past couple of years to get over some struggles and really feels like he's ready to transition into a family at this time."

Tanner is so proud of how far he has come.

"I used to be a self harmer, and as of today, I am four months self harm free," he said. "Knowing that when life knocks me down, I will be able to get back up. It may not seem easy. But life will never pin me down again."

Tanner says he's ready for where life takes him next, he's hoping that includes a loving family of his own.



Tanner is this week's Wednesday's Child.

Tanner says he is open to being a part of any family, single parents, a two parent home. He just wants to find that place where he belongs, and where he is loved and accepted.

If you are interested in learning more about Tanner, go the Idaho Wednesday's Child website.

