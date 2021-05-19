$120K raised in 'Piece of Hope' campaign

Idaho Stinker store customers raised funds for local domestic and sexual abuse programs focusing on children.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — A special ceremony at a Meridian convenience store Wednesday had something a little silly, and very sweet, all for a serious cause.



Three leadership team members for Stinker Stores took pies to the face after owner and CEO Charley Jones presented a major donation to six Idaho organizations that serve domestic violence and sexual abuse survivors.



Stinker customers donated more than $112,000 in this year's Piece of Hope fundraising and awareness campaign.



At Wednesday's check presentation, the company made it an even $120,000.



"It makes me humbled; it makes me prideful in my team; it makes me grateful to live in a wonderful community that cares about our people," Jones said, "in spite of the family tragedies that we encounter, we have a community that comes together to support ourselves."



Funds raised in the Piece of Hope campaign are going to the Women's and Children's Alliance, Rose Advocates, the Family Services Alliance, Advocates Against Family Violence, and the YWCA of Lewiston-Clarkston.

