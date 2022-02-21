Race to Robie Creek 2022 registration opens Monday

The run, billed the "Toughest Race in the Northwest," is set for April 16, 2022.

BOISE, Idaho — Registration for the Race to Robie Creek half-marathon opens Feb. 21 at noon.

The run, billed the "Toughest Race in the Northwest," is set for April 16, 2022. The 13.1-mile course includes a 2,072-foot ascent and a 1,732-foot descent.

Race to Robie Creek went virtual last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The race is back in-person this year, but all participants and volunteers will be required to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19 and wear masks at the start, finish line and on the bus.

The race fee is $65.

For more information, visit the race to Robiw website here. https://runsignup.com/Race/ID/Boise/RacetoRobieCreek

