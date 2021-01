The details of the 2021 race are still be worked out and will be released soon.

BOISE, Idaho — The Race to Robie Creek will still be happening in 2021, but it won't be in person.



Organizers announced they wanted to host an event that everyone can safely participate in and enjoy.



They say that they know it's not ideal, but there are still so many unknown factors right now.



They're still working on finalizing the details and will share those soon.