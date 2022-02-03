Idaho State Trooper makes leap of faith to save 'fleeing feline'

Idaho State Trooper Enrique Llerenas kept the cat from running off into a nearby forest.

IDAHO, USA — Idaho State Trooper Enrique Llerenas took a 'leap of faith' when he dashed into a pile of snow to grab a cat, keeping it from running off into a nearby forest in North Idaho.

A van traveling on I-90 was stopped after one of the side doors flew open, dropping several items onto the roadway. Trooper Llerenas saw the incident and pulled the vehicle over.

Inside, he found two dogs and a cat, along with two people in possession of multiple controlled substances. The two individuals were booked on drug charges and taken to jail.

Local shelters were called to the scene in order to safely take custody of the pets. While waiting for shelter staff to arrive, the two dogs sat patiently, while the feline made a dash for the forest.

Trooper Llerenas says he took a "leap of faith" when he dove after the cat to catch it and keep it from running off.

In a Facebook post, the Idaho State Police said, if you listen closely, you can hear Trooper Llerenas tell the feline that they were friends, "but after the leap into the snow, maybe not so much."

